TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

TTEC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. TTEC has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

