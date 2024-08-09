Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $266.72 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Turbo has a market cap of $266.72 million and approximately $73.23 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Turbo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00407807 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $74,736,485.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars.

