Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

