U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,059 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.26. 304,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

