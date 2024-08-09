U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,963 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,412,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,649,379. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

