U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,934,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 349,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 556,604 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 224,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 7,496,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,428. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

