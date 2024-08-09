U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 2,019,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

