U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 309,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 685,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

