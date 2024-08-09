U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,977.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 2,009,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,275. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

