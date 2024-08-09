U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.26. 949,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,960. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.