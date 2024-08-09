U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.17. 1,644,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,293. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average is $163.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

