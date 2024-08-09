U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 63,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 242,378 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

