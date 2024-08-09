U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. 430,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

