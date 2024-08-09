U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 512,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.67. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

