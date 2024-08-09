U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 174,910 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.