U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.64. 944,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,193. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.82 and its 200-day moving average is $317.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

