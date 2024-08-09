U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 225,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,835. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

