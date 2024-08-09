U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 242 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 341,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,003. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.