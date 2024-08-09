U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,506 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,880. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

