U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

