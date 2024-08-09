U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,150 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,306,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 826,493 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 205.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 313,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 93,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,478. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

