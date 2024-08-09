U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 9,940,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,556. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

