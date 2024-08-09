U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:POCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 21,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $627.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

