U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $412,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 535,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 168,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.54.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.