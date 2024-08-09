U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.7 %

AWK traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $142.28. 1,057,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,023. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

