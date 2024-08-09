UBS Group Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $120.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,321. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

