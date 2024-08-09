UBS Group Cuts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $9.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 156,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $984.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amplitude by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amplitude by 24.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

