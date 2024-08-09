UBS Group Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $9.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 5,494,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

