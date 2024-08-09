Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of UDMY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 942,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,486 shares of company stock valued at $748,021. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 6,957.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

