Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $19.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

