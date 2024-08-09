Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

UPLD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,987. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

