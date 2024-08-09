Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.56. 8,169,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 6,376,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,791.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

