Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 4,291,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,885. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Upwork by 56.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

