Upwork (UPWK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK):

8/8/2024 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Upwork is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Upwork Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,885. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Upwork by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

