Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares.
Utilitywise Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.90.
Utilitywise Company Profile
Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.
