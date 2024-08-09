V.F. Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

