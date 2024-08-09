V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.175-4.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:VVX opened at $47.39 on Friday. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -364.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.