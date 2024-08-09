V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.200 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.46. 9,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,955. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

