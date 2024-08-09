VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

EGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 953,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGY shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.