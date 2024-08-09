Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,921 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 235,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

