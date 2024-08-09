Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,499 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,017,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,771,168. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
