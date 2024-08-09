Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $519.97 million, a P/E ratio of 887.50 and a beta of 1.27. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

