Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 10.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 8,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.51 million, a PE ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

