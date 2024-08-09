Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Value Line Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.