Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

VNDA stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.