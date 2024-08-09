VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading Up 1%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.35 and last traded at $198.20. Approximately 7,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.30.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.87.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

