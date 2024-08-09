Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,035,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.