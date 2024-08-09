Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,035,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of VDC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
