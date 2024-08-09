Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 410,621 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,884 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

