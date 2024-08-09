Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

