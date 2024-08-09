Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $90.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

